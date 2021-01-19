THREE men were remanded in custody after being charged with cocaine trafficking offences.
The trio, from Caerphilly, appeared before Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
Their names and the charges they face are:
- Joshua Jones, 31, of Clos Coed Bach, Blackwood, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and acquiring or possessing criminal property.
- Ricky Marnoch, 30, of St Mary’s Road, Pontllanfraith, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and acquiring or possessing criminal property.
- Lee Phillip Brown, 44, of Fleur de Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine.
The alleged offences are claimed to have occurred on January 15.
The three are next due in court on February 15.
