LIVE: Cheltenham v Newport - County concede leveller on the stroke of HT

LIVE: Cheltenham v Newport - League Two updates
- - Newport aiming to take over from Carlisle at the top of League Two.
- - County make two changes to the side that battled for a draw against Salford, Robbie Willmott in for the suspended Josh Sheehan and Padraig Amond preferred to Ryan Taylor up front.
- - Newport go in front when goalkeeper Tom King's goal-kick goes over the head of his opposite number.
- - The stopper then makes smart saves from May and Azaz but is beaten on the stroke of half-time by Matty Blair.
