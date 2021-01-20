POLICE are appealing for information to find a Newport mother who has gone missing with her baby.
Paisleigh England, 19, was last seen at her home in the Bettws area at about 5pm on Tuesday, January 19.
She left her home with her three-month-old daughter, Amilah Grace Jarvis, and hasn't been seen since.
Officers want to make sure they are safe and well.
Paisleigh England
Paisleigh is described as white, of a slim build, with dark hair which she was wearing in a bun.
When she was last seen she was wearing a black, waist length, puffer jacket with fur around the hood.
She had black leggings and a North Face top on, and was carrying a white and gold bag.
Amilah Grace Jarvis
Paisleigh left with her baby in a grey Sam Faiers pram which has fur around the hood.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2100021474, or you can direct message them on Facebook or Twitter.
