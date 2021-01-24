SPANNING the River Severn and linking Chepstow and Gloucestershire, the Severn Bridge is an impressive structure. This feat of engineering carries the M4 motorway and once housed a number of toll booths until 2019. Our archive photographs show various aspects of the bridge over the years and we hope this bring back happy memories.
Lorries and traffic building up at the toll booths on the Severn Bridge in 1982
The automatic tolls on the Severn Bridge in 1993
There was chaos at the tolls in 1992 as drivers struggled to pay their charges
The bridge at a standstill following a crash in 1989
The Severn Bridge from above
The full expanse of the Severn Bridge and waterfront below
Another stunning view from the Severn Bridge, taken in 1977