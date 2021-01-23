STOOD at the top of the Afon Lwyd Valley is a remaining site of our industrial heritage, Big Pit.

Today it offers a unique visitor experience where you can follow a path tread by many miners down a 90 metre shaft and see the underground workings of the colliery. Here are some archive images of visitors enjoying doing just that.

Visitors to Big Pit all ready to go underground

A group of school children in the lift at Big Pit ready to go down the mine

A brochure from the Wales Tourist Board in 1979 promoting the potential of Big Pit as an attraction

Children from Victoria Village Junior and Infants' School being filmed for the BBC in 1986 as they visited the mine

Ex-miner Fred Williams with pupils from Trelewis Primary School in Big Pit

Tourists visiting a miner's cottage in Big Pit in 1987

Big Pit manager Peter Walker, Nicola Pursey, her sister Kathryn and museum guides Bryn Morgan and Trevor Williams as they celebrate the one millionth visitor in 1992