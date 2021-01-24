THIS week our big picture shows the centre of Monmouth from the air in 1983.

You might be forgiven for thinking the town hasn't changed that much in the intervening 40 years but, it would seem, you would be wrong.

In 1983 Monnow Bridge was still open to traffic - you can see a car crossing it in the middle right of the image.

And the 'new' bridge across the Monnow, which visitors use today, is nowhere to be seen.

Monnow Bridge is the only remaining fortified river bridge in Great Britain with its gate tower standing on the bridge. Such bridge towers were common across Europe from medieval times, but many were destroyed due to urban expansion, diminishing defensive requirements and the increasing demands of traffic and trade.

The new bridge was opened in 2004 and now the Monnow Bridge is only open to pedestrians and cyclists.

In the bottom right of the picture is the bus station - again now long gone.

Where the two buses and cars are parked overlooking the River Monnow near to the large building there is now a car park and all the buildings between that car park and the buildings which line Monnow Street have gone to be replaced by a supermarket and small shopping arcade.

At the entrance to bus station you can see some flat roof buildings at the back of what is now the Estero Lounge - again these have gone.

Across Monnow Street heading towards the playing fields, the story is the same.

Many of the buildings have gone, to be replaced by Waitrose and its car park.

And you can clearly see the former cattle market and carpark between Monnow Bridge and the cricket ground. Now all that area is taken up with a car park, which is used for part of the summer as the venue for the Monmouth Festival - although last year, like so many other event, the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

If you have any other observations or memories of Monmouth in the 1980s email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk.