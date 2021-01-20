A WALL in Abersychan has collapsed onto a main road - destroying several gardens.
The retaining wall, backing onto Union Street (B4246) in the town, appears to have buckled from the pressure of saturated soil from the gardens above.
Around four gardens are thought to be affected, with portions of fence which were originally atop the wall now strewn among the rubble.
READ MORE:
The wall collapsed overnight last night into this morning - luckily no one was hurt and no cars damaged on the road.
A Natural Resources Wales (NRW) spokesperson said: "It looks like the wall has collapsed, most likely, due to the age of the wall and possibly the increased pressure and weight from the water in the soil."
However, NRW said that they do not have any adjacent land or assets and so maintenance of the wall was not within their jurisdiction.
Torfaen County Borough Council have also been contacted for further information.