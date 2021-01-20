MORE flood alerts and flood warnings have been issued in Gwent as Storm Christoph hits much of the country.

There are now three flood alerts in place for the region, as well as a flood warning for the parts of Monmouthshire.

Two flood alerts were issued early this morning, for the Rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy and Lwyd in the west of Gwent, and for the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport in the east.

The Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire are now also the subject of a flood alert.

While a full flood warning is in place for the River Usk from Brecon to Glangrwyne.

The warning, from Natural Resources Wales, states: "At 11.30am, the level at Brecon Promenade was 2.85 metres and falling.

"A peak level of three metres occurred at 9.15am today.

"The level at Crickhowell was three metres and rising.

"A peak level of between 3.1 and 3.3 metres is expected to occur this afternoon.

"The flood gate at Crickhowell has been closed.

"The level at Abergavenny was 4.05 metres and rising.

"A peak level of between 4.2 and 4.4 metres is expected to occur this afternoon.

"Further rainfall is forecast this evening and this warning will remain in force until the event has passed."

High flowing water at the River Ebbw, Newport

Huw Jakeway, chief fire officer with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, warned: "Storm Christoph and heavy rain is having an impact across the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service area.

"To stay safe please keep way from river banks and don't drive through flood water."

Earlier this week, a yellow weather warning for heavy rain was put in place.

This warning has been extended.

The Met Office warn: "Storm Christoph will continue to bring heavy rain across the region through the rest of today and into Thursday morning.

"An additional 20-30 mm is expected to fall widely with 50-60 mm further rainfall over parts of Wales and northern England.

"Rain may temporarily turn to heavy, wet snow as it clears, leading to a cover of 1-4 cm in places, possibly more on high ground.

"Strong winds will accompany the rain at times and may add to travel difficulties across higher and more exposed routes."