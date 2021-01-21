A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court

CRAIG FLETCHER, 32, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified twice in two months.

He was banned from driving for two years and 49 days and must pay a £128 surcharge.

OAKLEY SCOTT NUNES, 18, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG GRAINGER, 38, of Fairoak Avenue, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after was found guilty in his absence of assault by beating and the theft of £210 worth of electrical goods from Sainsbury’s.

He was ordered to pay £952 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

TAHMID CHOUDHURY, 23, of St Woolos Place, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AARON HUGHES, 25, of Waltwood Park Drive, Llanmartin, Newport, was ordered to pay £315 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police officer and possession of cannabis.

RICHARD MATTHEWS, 43, of Churchmead, Bassaleg, Newport, was jailed for six weeks, suspended for six months, and banned from driving for 29 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than three times the drink drive limit.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

ADAM JAMES SMITH, 36, of Fosse Close, Newport, was banned from driving for three years for drink driving on a three-wheeled scooter.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STUART JOHN HANCOCK, 43, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 30 weeks after he pleaded guilty to interfering with a BMW car in Newport and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He was ordered to pay £2 in compensation.

GARTH DAVID MORGAN, 27, of Raglan Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder and failing to surrender.

KYLE SAMUEL, 22, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN MICHAEL DREW, 50, of Caerau Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £319 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

JULIE JANE HERON, 61, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport, was fined £30 after she admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following her release from prison.

BLAINE WILLIAMS, 24, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £400 in compensation, costs and a fine after he was found guilty of the criminal damage of a wall belonging to Newport City Homes and causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to a police constable.

OMER HEMAZ, 27, of New Ruperra Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in costs, a fine and surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in the city.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW NYAKUHWA, 44, of Lupin Grove, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £612 in costs, a fine and surcharge for speeding at 81mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in the city.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEWIS PAUL O'CONNOR, 31, of Raphael Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.