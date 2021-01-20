THESE are the Halfords stores which are set to close their doors for good across Wales.
The British retailer announced last summer it would close 60 stores and garages across the UK.
Halfords have said that the only branch to close for good in Newport is the Halfords Autocentre on Ebenezer Terrace.
They also confirmed their retail store and autocentre in Pontypridd will be closing.
The Halfords store in East Retail Park in Maesglas will not be affected.
A Halfords spokesperson said: “As we announced last July, we were always planning to exit a small percentage of our Autocentres and retail stores and this includes both the Halfords retail store and Autocentre at Pontypridd, Lennox Retail Park and the Autocentre located at Newport, Ebenezer Terrace.
“We are working hard to support those affected and are hopeful of being able to redeploy colleagues at a different location or offer them one of a wide range of new service-orientated roles.”
Last month, in December, it was announced that H&M would be closing their Spytty Retail Park store as Newport is hit with a number of store closures due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – and the future of popular retailer Debenhams, with an anchor store in Friars Walk, uncertain.