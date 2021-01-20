GWENT Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man in the Pontrhydyrun area of Cwmbran.
The 33-year-old was found in a house on Stryd Camlas at around 9am yesterday morning, Tuesday January 19.
Enquiries are being undertaken to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated by police as unexplained at this time.
Specialist officers are currently supporting the family of the deceased.
Local officers remain in the area, if you have any concerns or any information relating to this incident that could assist officers, please call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2100020841, or you can direct message on Facebook or Twitter.