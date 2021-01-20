I know that many of you, like me, will be delighted that the vaccines against Covid-19 are being administered in our communities.

By the start of this week, staff and volunteers from the Aneurin Bevan Health Board had vaccinated 25,877 people – a number which is testament to the hard work of our dedicated frontline workers.

With every new person receiving a vaccine, I feel a little surge of hope that the collective nightmare we’ve faced these past ten months is starting to dissipate.

I cannot stress enough how important it is that everyone who is able to be vaccinated receives the vaccine when it’s offered.

Because of course, when you receive the vaccine, you aren’t just protecting yourself from future infection – you’re also helping to protect your neighbours and friends.

Every year, thousands of lives are saved by the flu vaccine, but the severity of the flu doesn’t begin to compare with the savage effects that Covid-19 can wreak on a person who’s infected.

This is why I feel so angry when I read the scare stories that are doing the rounds on Facebook, that falsely claim that the pandemic we’re living through is some kind of hoax.

To anyone tempted to believe these lies, I’d urge you to think of the families who’ve lost loved ones because of this brutal virus. Thousands upon thousands of people have been killed because of Covid-19 (and the extent to which government incompetence has added to that number will be the subject of a future inquiry, no doubt).

A hoax, this most definitely is not. Spreading misinformation like this can be deadly – so please think before you share or like these dangerous posts.

There is a reason why deadly infections like smallpox and polio no longer rampage through our communities: it is because the entire population received vaccines that ensured the infections were eradicated.

We often hear the phrase: “modern medicine is a marvel”. Well, it truly is – and vaccines are a major feature of that marvel.

It is a cause for international celebration that vaccines have been developed in a short space of time to help us rid our world of Covid-19 – they offer us a way forward, that’ll allow us to mix again with friends, to go shopping without needing to wear masks, to enjoy the pleasures of everyday life that have been stripped away from us for so long.

The only way we have of reaching that future is through the miracle of vaccinations.

Last March, a great friend of our family whom I’d called Aunty my entire life died in a care home of Covid-19.

She had lived a gentle, kind and precious life, and no one had been able to visit her for weeks because of this devastating virus.

If only the vaccine had been available then, she and thousands of others might have lived.

Our communities are all in mourning: our collective grief is something that binds us together. But we are also connected now by the opportunity we’ve been given.

We owe it to each other, those living in our streets and neighbourhoods – and we owe it to the people we’ve lost too – to embrace this wonderful chance we’ve been given. The little miracle of medicine: a vaccine that offers hope for us all.

The health board is currently inviting residents aged over 80 for vaccinations, as well as frontline health workers and care home residents. If you are in this age group but are housebound, you will be able to arrange a home test in the next few weeks. If you have any queries or concerns, please email me – Delyth.Jewell@Senedd.Wales.