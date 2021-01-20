FOREIGN secretary Dominic Raab has said he would leave “no stone unturned” in seeking the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from prison in Iran.
Appearing on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, he was asked about reports that the British-Iranian dual national - whose sister-in-law is a GP in Cwmbran - could be freed in seven weeks’ time.
Mr Raab replied: “I think that’s based on the existing sentence.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport boxer made nearly £200,000 from drug dealing
- One month of lockdown - the effect on coronavirus in Gwent
- Flood warnings for Rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy and Usk as Storm Christoph bears down
“But, of course, we are dealing with a regime that have got her and other dual nationals in arbitrary detention.”
He said he had been speaking “particularly intensely” with the Iranian foreign minister since the summer, with the government “pushing as hard as we can to get the immediate release, not in seven weeks, but as soon as possible, on Nazanin and all of our other dual nationals.”
He added: “We have intensified those negotiations and are leaving no stone unturned, and I want to get Nazanin released, absolutely as soon as possible.
“I do not want her inside this arbitrary detention in Evin prison in Tehran a day longer.”
He said with the change in administration in the US the “contours and the thinking” in Iran may change, there may be “additional possibilities”.