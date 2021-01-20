BORIS Johnson has not yet spoken to Welsh Tory leader Paul Davies about an alleged coronavirus breach in the Senedd.
A spokesmen for the prime minister said he had not spoke to Mr Davies about the Senedd drinks party but added the prime minister expects people to go “above and beyond” in following coronavirus rules.
Welsh Conservatives leader Mr Davies, chief whip Darren Millar and the party’s chief of staff Paul Smith are alleged to have been drinking along with Blaenau Gwent's Labour MS, Alun Davies on December 8 – four days after a ban on the sale, supply and consumption of alcohol on licensed premises came into force, although off-licences were allowed to sell alcohol until 10pm.
The prime minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton said as far as she knew Mr Johnson had not spoken to Mr Davies.
But she added: “The prime minister expects everybody, no matter their standing, no matter their status, to be sticking to the rules as well as they are able.”
Asked if the prime minister believed Mr Davies should keep his job, Ms Stratton said: “I haven’t had a conversation with him about that.
“But I would just say more broadly – and we will come back to this again and again – the prime minister needs everybody, no matter their status, no matter their position in life, to be going above and beyond in following the rules on Covid.”