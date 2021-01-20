A FORMER Raglan golf course will feature glamping pods and will see the return of the first nine holes after Monmouthshire County Council gave a planning application the green light.
Raglan Parc Golf Course closed in November 2018 and has been vacant ever since, but now the site will be used as tourist accommodation in the form of 15 glamping pods.
An artist's impression of the plans
Glamping – a combination of the words glamorous and camping – involves accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those usually associated with traditional camping.
The glamping pods will not be permanently fixed to the ground and will be located on the back nine holes of the golf course.
The 128-acre golf course will be in-part brought back into use as Raglan Country Estates plan to reopen the first nine holes as a course for residents and visitors as part of the scheme.
All 85 car parking spaces will be retained as part of the development as part of the scheme.
Concerns were raised by neighbouring properties over the closeness of the plans and the capacity noise, however planners thought it was a sufficient development.