Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week.

* Stopping up of highways at land at the junction of Chepstow Road and Livingstone Place, Maindee.

Welsh ministers propose to make an order under section 247 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 to authorise the stopping up of the length of highway to enable work to be carried out on a scheme to refurbish and change the use of the public conveniences to a cafe and community space, erect a climbing wall, public sculpture and play equipment and modify the existing community garden.

* Temporary footpath closure at the old Tredegar Park Golf club in Newport from February 1, 2021 for a period of no more than six months. It will affect footpaths 393/119, 393/121 and 393/120 and is being carried out to enable the construction and development for a shared use/active travel route through the site.

* S Pugh and Sons Garden Centre, on Tregwilym Retail Park, Rogerstone, has applied to Newport City Council for a licence for the sale of alcohol on Monday to Friday 9am to 7pm, Saturday 9am to 10pm and Sunday 9am to 5.30pm.

* Watkins and Gunn Solicitors, Pontypool, is looking for any person who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Madeline Stichbury (deceased), formerly of 605 Chepstow Road, Newport, who died on July 27, 2020.

* Allsop Durn Solicitors, of Ruislip, is looking for any person who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Ann Rose Pitfield (deceased) formerly of 205 Charston, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, who died on May 5, 2020.

* The Pirelli General Executive Pension and Life Assurance Fund is set to be wound up and the assets are to be distributed among all persons entitled to its benefits. Any member, other beneficiary, creditor or anyone else having any claim against or claiming to be beneficially interested in any assets of the fund must write to the trustee of the fund within two months of this notice being published. Full details can be seen on the notice published in the South Wales Argus on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

* Richard Lee Gibbons, trading as RLG Transport, of 79 Manor Park, Newport, is applying to change an existing licence to add an operating centre to keep three goods vehicles and three trailers at R J Mason Storage, Unit 8, Nash Mead, Newport.

* HPJV Solicitors, of Newport, is looking for any person who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Cathryn Sandra Bamford (deceased) formerly of 15 Gwladys Place, Caerleon, who died on April 3, 2020.

* ETLP Solicitors, of Newport, is looking for any person who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Donald Alfred Peake (deceased) formerly of 25 Woodland Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, who died on October 22, 2019.

* Rubin Lewis O'Brien LLP, of Cwmbran, is looking for any person who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Glenys Pauline Weyman (deceased) formerly of Danygraig Nursing Home, Quantock Drive, Chepstow Road, Newport, who died on June 30, 2020.

* Watkins and Gunn Solicitors, of Pontypool, is looking for any person who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Brian Walters (deceased) formerly of Leadon Court Nursing Home, Thornhill, Cwmbran, who died on November 21, 2020.

* Richard Hope, trading as Forklift Refurbishments, of Unit 10B Star Trading Estate, Ponthir, is applying for a licence to use one vehicle at the above address.

* Cardiff Parkway Developments Ltd is applying to Newport City Council for planning permission for the installation of a new bridge at the junction of Heol Las and St Mellons Road to carry a public right of way and to facilitate a new active travel route across the widened Green Lane Reen from Heol Las into the proposed Cardiff Hendre Lakes development; the installation of a new waring course surface, fencing, bollards and road markings north of the Gas pressure Reduction Station on Heol Las; and the installation of kerbing, fencing and road markings on a new permanent access road and junction to the south of Green Lane Overbridge, Heol Las, to provide a new railway maintenance access road into the proposed Cardiff Parkway Station.

* Temporary prohibition of pedestrians on footpath 111 at Mynyddislwyn, Tram Road, Pontllanfraith, by Caerphilly County Borough Council from January 26 for a maximum of six weeks.

* Temporary restriction of traffic by Newport City Council to stop any vehicle travelling along Corn Street, newport, between Skinner Street and Upper dock Street in a north-easterly direction to facilitate Covid-19 social distancing measures by reallocating road space in favour of pedestrians.

* BVD, of Croydon, is looking for kin of Karl Fernandez, also known as Luis Ramon Fernandez, of Cardiff, who died on May 25, 2019, otherwise the Treasury Solicitor may take steps to administer the estate.