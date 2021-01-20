AN UNAUTHORISED traveller encampment has been set up in Tredegar Park.

Newport City Council have said they are aware of the encampment.

However, due to coronavirus directives from the Welsh Government, the council are unable to move the encampment on.

A spokesman for the council said: "Newport City Council is aware of the unauthorised encampment in Tredegar Park.

"The council has signed up to a Gwent regional protocol with Gwent Police and the four other councils for the management of unauthorised Gypsy and Traveller encampments.

"In normal circumstances, it would have taken steps to move the occupiers on from its land but the Covid-related directive from Welsh Government prevents that course of action.

"The council is working closely with the police and the site will continue to be monitored.

"In line with Welsh Government guidance, water and toilets are being provided and arrangements made for refuse collection.

"The council is aware of the concerns of residents in relation to unauthorised sites and will continue to raise these issues with Welsh Government."

A Gwent Police spokesman added: "Gwent Police is aware of a Gypsy and Traveller encampment in Tredegar Park car park, Newport and is currently working with the local authority to respond to any concerns from the community."