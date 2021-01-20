PEAKY Blinders’ creator has said the hit drama will be turned into a movie.

Steven Knight recently confirmed the BBC One show will end after its upcoming sixth series.

Knight has now told Deadline: “Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie.

“That is what is going to happen.”

The TV crime drama, which is set in interwar Birmingham, has resumed production following delays due to coronavirus.

The sixth series, written by Knight, will conclude the saga of Cillian Murphy’s troubled Tommy Shelby and his family’s rise to power against the backdrop of industrial Birmingham.

Knight has said of a sixth series: “Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

“We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Executive producer for the BBC Tommy Bulfin said: “We are very excited that filming for Peaky Blinders has begun and so grateful to everyone for all their hard work to make it happen.

“Steve’s scripts for series six are truly remarkable and provide a fitting send-off which we are sure will delight fans.”

After winning a BAFTA for Best Drama Series in 2018 knight said: “My ambition is to make it a story of a family between two wars.

“So, I’ve wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. It’ll take three more series to reach that point.”

Rumours of a Peaky Blinders movie and a World War Two spin-off series have been rife for years and now the movie has finally been confirmed.

Fans of the show will be eager to see what will become of the Shelbys in season six.

While plot details of the final season have mostly been kept under wraps a few details have been teased including the promise that series six will pick up exactly where series five left off, with troubled protagonist Tommy Shelby holding a gun to his head.