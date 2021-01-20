JOE Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States today, with Vice President Kamala Harris taking the oath of office alongside him in Washington DC.

The inauguration ceremony was scaled back due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with 25,000 national guard members also deployed around the city in a bid to ramp up security following the Capitol Hill riot on January 6.

President Trump did not attend Mr Biden's inauguration ceremony, which will make him the first president in more than a century to not go to his successor's initiation.

The last president to not attend his successor's inauguration was Andrew Johnson in 1869, when he boycotted Ulysses S Grant’s ceremony.

(PA)

Today, Brits watched live streams as Donald Trump left the White House for a final time as the US prepares for the handing over of power.

Trump entered a helicopter, located at the south entrance to the White House, which will take him to Andrews base before boarding Air Force One which will take him to Florida.

Speaking for the final time as president, Trump gave a farewell address at Joint Base Andrews where he wished his successor every success.

He said: "I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success. They have the foundation to do something very spectacular.”

As the news travelled across the pond to the UK, Brits had their say on Trump’s four years in office.

“You leave the country even more fractured and divided than it was before. Everyone loses,” sain one social media user.

One user tweeted: “Tell the RAF to be on standby just in case he tries to come to Scotland.”

Another added: “Everyone watching just to make sure he has really gone.”

With a number of people simply saying: “Good riddance.”

But it seems the controversial US President had gained some fans in the UK too.

“Best. President. Ever,” tweeted one Brit, “God bless him, he will be missed,” said another.

One Twitter user said: “Most peaceful and successful President in American history. Even against the biased press. He will be already drawing a list of enemies in the press and revenge will be sweet. He will be back!”

“It’s been fun big man,” said another accompanied by three laughing emojis.