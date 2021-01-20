THE A4042 linking Pontypool and Abergavenny has flooded, making it impassable for drivers.

There are delays at Llanellen as a result of the flooding caused by the heavy rainfall brought about by Storm Christoph.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route, with a diversion set up via Gypsy lane.

The area is currently the subject of a flood alert - for the River Usk across the whole of Monmouthshire and Newport.

READ MORE:

There are now three flood alerts in place for the region, as well as a flood warning for the parts of Monmouthshire.

Two flood alerts were issued early this morning, for the Rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy and Lwyd in the west of Gwent, and as well as for the River Usk.

The Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire are now also the subject of a flood alert.

While a full flood warning is in place for the River Usk from Brecon to Glangrwyne.