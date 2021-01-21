Today we are featuring some atmospheric pictures of the doors of Stow Hill in Newport city centre, which were taken by camera club member Sian McDermott. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
The doors of Stow Hill from the camera club
Skip to next photo
1/1
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment