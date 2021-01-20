FIRE crews in Abergavenny and Ebbw Vales were on hand today after a flock of sheep were left stranded by the River Usk flooding.
46 sheep were caught in the flooding caused by the heavy rainfall brought about by Storm Christoph.
The crews were called out to the incident in a field near the River Usk at Llanfoist.
All the sheep were helped to safety, and the Fire Service shared a video on social media of the situation they arrived to.
🚒 'Ewe’ may have ‘herd’ our fire engines attending an incident earlier today involving the rescue of 46 sheep from flood water near the River #Usk, #Llanfoist— South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) January 20, 2021
🐑 #Abergavenny and #EbbwVale crews rescued them safely, so we thought we’d ‘shear’ this video with you! #BeWaterAware pic.twitter.com/QltbCkADKi
"'Ewe’ may have ‘herd’ our fire engines attending an incident earlier today involving the rescue of 46 sheep from flood water near the River Usk, Llanfoist," they tweeted.
"Abergavenny and Ebbw Vale crews rescued them safely, so we thought we’d ‘shear’ this video with you."
The area is currently the subject of a flood alert - for the River Usk across the whole of Monmouthshire and Newport.
There are now three flood alerts in place for the region, as well as a flood warning for the parts of Monmouthshire.
Two flood alerts were issued early this morning, for the Rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy and Lwyd in the west of Gwent, and as well as for the River Usk.