KEY workers were fined for breaching coronavirus regulations after they were caught celebrating a birthday at a house in Gwent.
Caerphilly officers were called on Tuesday night after they'd been told about a party taking place.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended an address in Trethomas, Caerphilly, after receiving a report of a birthday party taking place yesterday shortly after 7.45pm.
"A 40-year-old Caerphilly man was arrested on suspicion of breaching Covid-19 legislation and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence."
On Twitter, police said: “6 fixed penalty tickets and 1 arrest made after Police received a call to a house of key workers.”