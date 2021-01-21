A CRASH has closed the A465 between Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale.
The westbound carriageway has been shut while police deal with the incident.
Diversions are in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the A465 westbound between Brynmawr to Ebbw Vale.
"The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."