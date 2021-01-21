THE car park at Fourteen Locks Canal Centre has been closed due to a number of visitors breaking lockdown regulations.

Newport council said a number of visitors to the site were from outside the local area.

Welsh Government coronavirus guidelines say that exercise should start and finish at home, and people should not drive to a location to exercise.

"Following discussions with Gwent Police the council has temporarily closed the car park at Fourteen Locks," said a council spokeswoman.

"This is due to incidents of people visiting the site from outside the local area without a reasonable excuse.

"Further updates will be issued when the car park reopens."

Welsh Government coronavirus rules say people can leave home to exercise as often as they like, providing they do so from home and alone, or with members of their own household.

The rules under alert level four say: “Your exercise should start and finish from your home and generally, this should not involve people driving to a location away from home.

“However, we recognise that some people, such as those with specific health or mobility issues, may need to travel from their home in order to exercise.

“For example, wheelchair users may not be able to start exercise immediately outside their homes for practical access reasons.

“Driving to a suitable flat location, such as a park, would be permitted in this instance.

“Where people need to drive to access exercise, the journey should be to the nearest convenient accessible location. No long journeys should be undertaken unless absolutely necessary.”

Guidance on the rules add that “No journeys of any significant distance should be taken, for example, just in order to exercise in the countryside or at beauty spots.”