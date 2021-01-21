THREE flood warnings have been issued in Gwent this morning.

With heavy rain continuing across much of the region, National Resource Wales are warning of flooding at the River Usk.

New warnings are in place for the Usk at various points along the river.

National Resources Wales warn of floods at Usk Town and Abergavenny, saying: "At 6am, the level at Abergavenny was 4.98 metres and falling.

"A peak level of five metres occurred at 4.45am today. The level at Usk Town was 4.06 metres and steady."

Warnings are also in place for the Usk between Glangrwyne and Newbridge on Usk.

The warning said: "At 3am, the level at Brecon Promenade was 2.4 metres and falling.

"A peak level of 4.1 metres occurred at 10pm yesterday.

"The level at Abergavenny was 4.91 metres and rising. A peak level of between 4.9 and five metres is expected to occur this morning.

"The level at Usk Town was 3.94 metres and steady. A peak level of between four and 4.1 metres is expected to occur this morning."

While a flood warning is also in place between Brecon and Glangrwyne.

These warnings will be updated later this morning if there are any changes.

Flood alerts are also in place for the River Wye at Monmouth, the Rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy and Lwyd, and the River Rhymney.

The River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport, and the River Monnow in Monmouthshire are also the subjects of flood alerts this morning.