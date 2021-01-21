A GWENT road has been closed due to flooding.
The A4042 is closed in both directions, between Hardwick roundabout and Little Mill.
A number of flood warnings and flood alerts are in place across Gwent today.
READ MORE:
- Gwent woman on how she was taunted by a man who claimed he had Covid-19
- Crash closes A465 westbound - drivers asked to avoid the area
- Coronavirus: latest news from Newport, Gwent and Wales
With heavy rain continuing across much of the region, National Resource Wales are warning of flooding at the River Usk.
Warnings are in place at Usk Town, Abergavenny and Glangrwyne.
Flood alerts are also in place for the River Wye at Monmouth, the Rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy and Lwyd, and the River Rhymney.
The River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport, and the River Monnow in Monmouthshire are also the subjects of flood alerts this morning.