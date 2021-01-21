TWO men have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Newport.
A convenience store worker stood firm to see off a robber brandishing an axe yesterday morning.
The incident took place at the Lifestyle store on Pentonville in the city this morning.
At approximately 7am, a man in possession of a hatchet, entered the store and demanded money from a member of staff.
However, the cashier stood her ground, pushing the man back and refusing to hand over any money.
The man left empty handed. The member of staff was left shaken but unharmed.
Two men have now been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Following the robbery that occurred at Lifestyle Stores on Pentonville, Newport yesterday, two men aged 50 and 37 from Newport, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and are currently in police custody.
"Thank you for sharing yesterday's appeal."