A NEW weather warning is in place for much of Gwent this evening, with more snow possible on high ground.
After days of heavy rain leading to some flooding across the region, the Met Office have now issued a new weather warning for most of the area.
A yellow warning for ice is in place from 4pm this evening, until 10am on Friday.
The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire.
The Met Office warn: "Further showers on Thursday night will leave surfaces wet.
"As ground temperatures fall below freezing, ice is likely to form in places.
"Some of the showers will be wintry, especially on high ground, with 1-2 cm snow possible above 200 metres."
People are told to expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, as well as icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.