HERE are the most popular hotels in Gwent and what everyone says about them.

With reviews of 8.4 stars or more, people have flocked to these top hotels for their hospitality, spoiling rooms and excellent facilities.

In the midst of a third lockdown with non-essential travel completely banned, it can be hard to think of a time we will be able to treat ourselves to a holiday or night away.

However if restrictions begin to lift in teh near future then we could be booking that well-deserved night away a little closer to home - so why not start looking now?

These are the best reviewed hotels in Gwent according to Booking.com:

The Celtic Manor

8.5 stars

Unsurprisingly the iconic Celtic Manor is the top reviewed hotel in Gwent featuring its world-class golf course, restaurants and spa.

Guest rooms in the five-star hotel are equipped with an ensuite, complimentary toiletries, comfy beds and a flat-screen TV.

The award-winning hotel sits in 2,000 acres of parkland and has three championship golf courses, a treetop adventure course and clay pigeon shooting.

Prices for a two night stay for two people with breakfast and free cancellation costs £420.

As the best rated hotel in the whole of the county on Booking.com previous guests have absolutely raved about their stay at the Celtic Manor giving it more than eight stars.

Booking.com has a rigorous category system for customers leaving reviews asking them to leave a rating out of 10.

The Celtic Manor was awarded eight stars or more for all categories including cleanliness, value for money, comfort and facilities. However it was rated 7.8 for value for money.

Coldra Court Hotel by Celtic Manor

8.5 stars

Just five minutes from the Celtic Manor, Coldra Court has some incredible facilities for guests to enjoy.

With a Southern-inspired smokehouse restaurant, health club, pool and gym on-site you can also enjoy the Celtic Manor's facilities.

Coldra Court costs £239 for two people when booking a two night stay with breakfast and free cancellation.

The impeccable rooms are kitted out with luxurious double beds, a modern and spoiling bathroom suite as well as a comfy and cosy seating area.

Previous guests have left the hotel incredible reviews and rated it as exceptional with more than eight stars.

Comfort, cleanliness, facilities and location were the highest rated qualities with 8.5 stars or higher left by previous guests.

All of the recent reviews state that the hotel is "superb".

Previous guest David said: "The whole experience of Coldra Court was out of this world. Up there with best hotels I’ve stayed in."

St Pierre Marriott Hotel and Country Club

8.5 stars

St Pierre Marriott Hotel and Country Club is among the most raved about places to stay in the county offering top quality service and terrific food.

The 16th century gatehouse has everything you need for a cosy and contemporary stay in a traditional environment.

Houses within a 14th century manor house the hotel is surrounded by 400 acres of parkland, allowing guests to unplug and unwind in a beautiful setting.

A deluxe double room costs £263 for a two night stay.

With more than 1,000 reviews this incredible hotel has gone down a storm with previous guests.

Guest Helene said: "The staff are what really set this property apart, they were amazing and nothing was too much for them.

"The grounds of the hotel are just stunning and the food in the restaurant in the evening was excellent quality and value with a good selection of wines."

The hotel received 9 stars for staff and location whilst the other categories were rated with 7.5 stars or higher.

Two Rivers Lodge

8.4 stars

The Two Rivers Lodge is located just a mile from Chepstow and has a restaurant, garden and children's play area making it an ideal stay for families.

Rooms at the lodge are comfy, cosy and modern with all of your home comforts including a flat-screen TV, WiFi and toiletries.

A two night stay in a double room costs £160 including breakfast.

One review said: "Really nice looking room, shower and bathroom. Everything was very clean and presentable."

Another happy customer said that the staff were "very friendly" and they couldn't wait to return.

With more than 880 reviews, they were awarded eight stars or higher across the board for all of Booking.com's criteria including cleanliness, comfort and facilities.

Quay Apartments Clarence House

8.9 stars

A modern take on the hotel concept, Quay Apartments Clarence House is a fully-serviced set of apartments located in Newport city centre.

The property boasts a range of outstanding services including free WiFi, parking and fantastic views.

Quay Apartments Clarence House costs £230 for two people for a two night stay.

The impeccable apartments are kitted out with luxurious double beds, a modern and spoiling bathroom suite as well as a comfy and cosy living area.

Previous guests have left the hosts fantastic reviews and rated it as "fabulous" with 8.9 stars.

All prices correct at the time of publishing for a two night stay from Monday, July 5 to July 7 2021.

