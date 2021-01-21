POLICE are hoping to speak to this man following an assault in Newport.
Officers are hoping to speak to Joshua Adams, 32, from the city, in connection with their investiagtion.
Anyone with information that could help locate Adams should contact police.
A spokesman said: "Have you seen this man?
"We are re-appealing for information to locate Joshua Adams, aged 32, from Newport.
"Officers would like to speak to him in connection with an assault investigation.
"Call 101 ref 2*441620 with any information on his whereabouts or contact Crimestoppers Wales."