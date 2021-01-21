A DRUG dealer who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside a nappy is starting his second lengthy custodial sentence.

David Cousins, 24, of Nash Drive, Newport, was jailed for more than three years after he was caught trafficking in the city earlier this month.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant was sent to a young offender institution for 30 months in 2016 for dealing heroin.

William Bebb, prosecuting, said Cousins’ latest offence took place when a police officer stopped a car he was travelling in over Newport’s Town Bridge.

There were four people inside a dark Volkswagen Golf at around 4.30pm on January 4 with the defendant in the front passenger seat.

Mr Bebb told how Cousins was wanted for breaching a community order.

He was then spotted trying to kick a package away which was found to contain 23 wraps of cocaine.

Police also recovered three mobile phones from his jacket.

A further search of an address in Newport linked to Cousins later unearthed 60 wraps of cocaine which had been hidden inside a nappy.

The court was told the total of 83 wraps of the class A drugs recovered had a potential street value of between £4,150 and £8,300.

Cousins pleaded admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

His barrister, Richard Ace, said: “The defendant’s best mitigation is his guilty plea at the very first opportunity.”

His lawyer added: “He is hoping to learn a trade in prison.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Cousins: “Dealing in class A drugs is a dirty trade.”

He jailed him for three years and six months and ordered him to pay a £190 victim surcharge after his release from custody.

There will be no Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings.