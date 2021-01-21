Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

"Is that the Amazon coat? It's so cute!" That's what a fellow customer at the nail salon last weekend said to me as I was walking out the door. As I replied that yes, it indeed was, my sister gave my jacket a confused once-over. Once we got outside, she turned to me and asked, "Is that the what?!"

If you, like my sister, haven't heard of the iconic Amazon coat, welcome to what's about to be your warmest winter yet. While it's technically sold by the brand Orolay, after going viral over the past year and receiving thousands of reviews on Amazon, it's earned its nickname of #TheAmazonCoat. And at the end of 2020, the popular jacket got a makeover: Now it comes in a super snuggly sherpa version.

As someone who has owned (and loved!) the original Amazon coat for almost two years, I knew I needed to try the new version ASAP to find out if it's just as good. My expert opinion? It is. Here's why I love the upgraded Amazon coat and whether or not you should add it to your coat closet.

What is the Amazon coat?

Lucy Hale has worn her Amazon Coat multiple times. Credit: Instagram @theamazoncoat/@olive_w123

With more than 14,000 reviews on Amazon, the parka is famous among fashion influencers, celebs, and regular people alike. The recognizable jacket has been all over Instagram (it has its own page,@theamazoncoat) and even celebrities have jumped on the trend. It's also sold out multiple times on Amazon, as people clamoured to get their hands on one.

Available in a variety of colours and styles (including some with faux fur hoods, for instance), the Orolay coat has a wind-proof exterior that's filled with thick duck down and duck feather along with zippered sides, several zippered pockets, and a fleece-lined hood. What made it rise to internet fame, however, is its incredibly affordable price: The original Amazon coat starts at just £109.99 while the new fleece Amazon coat costs £119.99, a reasonable price for a warm coat.

How is the new Amazon coat different?

2020 was the year of all things cosy—and the Amazon coat capitalized on it. The new version of the parka has the same frame and design as the original Amazon coat but now has a fuzzy sherpa exterior. It's like a cross between the OG Amazon coat and the wildly popular teddy coats you've likely been seeing everywhere, with the shearling wrapping around the entire exterior of the jacket, though the interior is not sherpa lined. It's also available in fewer colours than the original parka (tan, olive green, and black) and fewer size options (extra small through extra-large).

What I like about the new Amazon coat

The soft sherpa exterior wraps around the entire coat. Credit: Orolay

There are two things I look for in a winter coat: It has to keep me warm and it has to look good. The new Amazon coat checks off both of those boxes. It's very thick and well-insulated and, as someone who is always cold, kept me perfectly warm even on long walks on freezing cold days. The plush shearling layer on the outside adds another layer of cosiness and insulation, so it feels warmer and more protective than the original Amazon coat, though I never felt particularly overheated.

Of course, I love the new Amazon coat for all the reasons I loved the original coat, too. It has six very spacious pockets that can hold everything from my phone to my gloves to my face mask. I don't even need to carry a purse when I wear this coat. Plus, it has side zippers that can be unzipped for more room to breathe when moving or sitting or zipped up for a more snug fit. This is a great feature in particular for anyone (like myself) who has wider hips. The zippers are good quality, too, and zip and unzip with ease without getting stuck or snagging. Lastly, I like the cuffed sleeves, which keep out any unwanted drafts and hit at the perfect length on my arms.

Is the new Amazon coat worth buying?

I've been wearing my parka all winter long. Credit: Instagram @ashleyjtodd/Orolay

For starters, if you like the original Amazon coat, you'll love the new one, too. It's equally warm (if not warmer), equally comfortable, and equally affordable (just $10 more than the OG!). Plus, as evidenced by the number of compliments I get whenever I wear it, it's stylish and on-trend with its sherpa exterior. Note that said exterior does make it slightly heavier than the original jacket so it's best-suited for very cold weather wear.

It's also a great option for anyone who's looking for a more affordable but still good-quality winter jacket. At just £119.99, it's a fraction of the cost of many popular parkas (like the luxe Canada Goose coats, which can cost almost £1,000). I've been wearing the new Amazon coat all season and not only does it look and feel a lot more expensive than it is, but it's held up very well and keeps me super warm on even the coldest and windiest of winter days.

Get the Orolay Women’s Fleece Thickened Down Jacket from Amazon for £119.99

