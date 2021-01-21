CONTROVERSIAL plans to change the type of affordable apartments included in a planned three-storey block of flats in Pontymister have been approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

The plans for 18 one-bedroom flats at the former Pontymister service station in Risca were approved in December 2019.

These plans were backed by officers and councillors after the scheme was changed from the previously-planned 12 one-bedroomed flats and six two-bedroomed flats.

Now varied plans have been approved for 14 one-bedroom flats and four two-bedroom flats, despite there being no changes in the original plans for 22 car parking spaces.

These concerns were raised in a meeting by Cllr Bob Owen, who said residents had contacted him about concerns over parking.

Planning case officer Carwyn Powell said it would be “unacceptable to refuse the application on the scale of the development and it was about whether “the increase in parking spaces required is acceptable”.

In the planning report, the highways department did raise an objection based on the lack of parking, arguing that there needed to be an increase of four spaces.

However, it was noted that there is a low level of car usership in flat accommodation in Caerphilly and a reduced level of car parking in social housing.

The change in apartment sizes will be approved once a section 106 agreement has been signed to ensure the developer contributes to the local community.

The section 106 agreement will require the developer to guarantee low levels of car ownership for future occupiers of the proposed flats and to ensure that all of the apartments are affordable homes.