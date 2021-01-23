Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Teddy lives with Katrina Jones in Blackwood. He’s a cross rag doll and was a kitten from her other cat called Peach.
This is Hugo Boss, an eight-month-old French bulldog who lives with Sophie Field in Newport. She said: "My parents surprised me with my first dog back in July 2020. He loves to make sure everyone is home, he will run and pounce at my bedroom door just to make sure I’m in my bed."
Orinoco is a five-month-old Syrian hamster who has lived with Aimee Ford and her family in Newport since he was six weeks old.
Clare Cootes, of Pontypool, sent in this picture of Mabel, a three-year-old Frenchie who loves having the family home during lockdown.
Lui is a Burmese/British Shorthair mix who has lived with Aimee Powell in Risca for seven months.