MORE than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Wales, according to Public Health Wales.

In the 24 hours covered by today's figures, 1,153 new cases were confirmed - 183 of which were in Gwent.

A further seven deaths were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area - taking the total for the region to 824.

The total number of cases recorded in Wales, has now reached 185,035, while 4,392 deaths have been confirmed.

Today's confirmed cases in Gwent area: Newport, 65; Caerphilly, 46; Blaenau Gwent, 30; Torfaen, 21; Monmouthshire, 21.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales has fallen slightly, with the rate to the week ending January 16, at 281.2 per 100,000 population.

Newport, with a rate to January 16 of 318.7 per 100,000, and Caerphilly (246.9) are the only parts of Gwent to have recorded a slight increase for that week.

Newport has the highest rate in Gwent and the fifth highest of Wales' 22 council areas.

Torfaen (260.7) has the 11th highest rate in Wales. Caerphilly has the 13th highest rate in Wales.

Only three local authority areas recorded a lower rate than Blaenau Gwent (176.1), which is quite a turnaround from when it was the worst-affected region in Wales just a few weeks ago.

Monmouthshire (193.5) has the seventh lowest rate in Wales.

Wrexham (673 per 100,000) and Flintshire (479.2) continue to have the highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The all-Wales test positivity rate for the week to January 16 is 16.7 per cent, or around one-in-six.

The new cases recorded today are:

Cardiff: 123

Wrexham: 116

Flintshire: 84

Newport: 65

Bridgend: 65

Carmarthenshire: 62

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 59

Pembrokeshire: 56

Neath Port Talbot: 51

Powys: 48

Caerphilly: 46

Swansea: 43

Vale of Glamorgan: 36

Debighshire: 35

Gwynedd: 33

Blaenau Gwent: 30

Conwy: 24

Monmouthshire: 21

Torfaen: 21

Ceredigion: 21

Anglesey: 19

Merthyr Tydfil: 14

Unknown location: 13

Outside Wales: 68