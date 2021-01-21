NEWPORT County AFC goalkeeper Tom King set a new world record with his freak goal at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

The Exiles stopper opened the scoring when his goal-kick caught the wind, skipped off the greasy surface at Whaddon Road and bounced over opposite number Josh Griffiths.

Guinness World Record looked into the goal and have deemed that it is the longest goal scored in a competitive football match.

They have measured it at 96.01metres (105 yards) to beat the previous record of 91.9m (100.5 yards) held by goalkeeper Asmir Begovic when he scored for Stoke against Southampton.

Congratulations to @NewportCounty goalie Tom King who has set a new record for the longest football goal at 96.01 metres!@EFL — Guinness World Records 2021 Out Now (@GWR) January 21, 2021

"I'm obviously absolutely delighted because it's not something that I intentionally set out to do," said King.

"I'm sure it will be talked about for a long time to come, so I'm proud and I'm sure my family will be extremely proud too."

King was a trainee goalkeeper when Begovic was number one at Portsmouth.

"I'll have to drop Asmir a message to send my commiserations, but, in all honesty, it's different territory for me because it's something I never dreamt of being in the books that you get for Christmas every year," said King.

"Hopefully I might actually read it if I get one for Christmas this year. I'm delighted and hopefully no one beats it for a long time now so I can show my grandkids!"