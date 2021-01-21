THE 2021 Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled, bringing heartbreak to thousands of music lovers around the world.

In what seemed an inevitable announcement as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe, Emily Eavis confirmed the news in a Twitter post this afternoon (January 21).

But what does it mean for tickets?

Here's what we know...

'I HAD TICKETS FOR 2020!'

In her post announcing the cancellation, Emily outlined what would happen for those who already had tickets for the cancelled 2020 festival.

In short, if you have a ticket secured, you can hold it over for 2022 - which will be a relief to those who managed to get through.

Emily said: "As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022."

So if you got one in 2019 (for 2020), you've got one for 2022.

'I DON'T HAVE A GLASTONBURY TICKET YET!'

For those without a ticket for 2020 who were hoping to buy in any re-sale, that option appears to still be open.

Last year, it was thought a resale would happen, as usual, around April, giving hopefuls a final shot at securing a ticket.

As always though, this is dependent on the number of tickets returned, effectively, by those who no longer want them, as well as those who do not 'settle' their deposit.

So while a resale remains likely, how many tickets will be available is unknown.

WHAT DO I HAVE TO DO?

As above, if you secured a ticket for the 2020 festival, all you need to do is make sure you settle your account before the cutoff date. So, if you've paid a deposit, pay off the rest in a week beforehand and you are all set. For this year, this week was from 9am on April 1 to 11.59pm on April 7 2021, so expect similar for 2022.

If you don't have a ticket and are hoping for one in the resale, make sure you are registered at www.glastonburyregistration.co.uk - you can do it now - and keep your eyes and ears open for news of any resale opportunities.