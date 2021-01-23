THE pedestrianisation of Chepstow's High Street has proved popular "for many", Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) has claimed - but not everyone agrees.

The council's claims come following a study into the town's transport issues.

But some shoppers and traders have questioned the validity of the research, and say the closure of High Street in the heart of the town is having damaging repercussions.

The transport study, conducted by consultancy firm Arup in conjunction with MCC, was held between November 2 and December 13.

Chepstow High Street, which has been pedestrianised since August

The council said the study “focused on Chepstow and its transport connections beyond the immediate region”, in light of hundreds of homes being developed in the surrounding area, including at the Barratt Homes Brunel Quarter site in the town centre.

In August the High Street was pedestrianised from 10am to 4pm, with no vehicle access other than for Blue Badge holders, and MCC has said survey findings reveal that the decision has proven popular “for many”.

“Many people have been asking if the road can be kept closed to traffic and this was reflected in the comments received as part of the recent consultation of the Chepstow Transport Study,” a spokeswoman for the council said.

“The council has been successful in securing Welsh Government funding for works on Station Road to make improved connections between High Street with St Mary’s Street.

“In addition, the council will be providing outdoor seating areas and planters to enhance High Street and encourage people back to the town when it is safe to do so.

“Any long-term decisions about restricting traffic through the town will form part of a more detailed study.”

Sue Kingdom says something needs to be done due to low footfall in the town 'for years'

Plans to make the High Street more appealing in the spring is in keeping with the council’s idea to create a “café culture” among the county’s “destinations” for visitors, which it hopes will be born out of the pandemic.

Secretary for the town’s chamber of commerce Sue Kingdom – who doesn’t oppose pedestrianisation of the high street – says only a couple of hundred people completed the Chepstow Transport Study survey.

First Stop Stationers at Manor Way

“What is clear to a lot of shoppers so far is – even during the pandemic when the town has been quiet – it has become quite dangerous for shoppers and not a pleasant experience," she said.

“Vehicles without Blue Badges are constantly up the high street.

“You get shoppers walking in the road and cars coming up behind them, so it’s not really pedestrianised.

“I think it [pedestrianisation] could work, but it needs to be better resourced and managed.

“I’m surprised the council believe it’s generally popular – that isn’t the feeling I get among traders and shoppers. But something different might not be a bad idea, because footfall has been low in the town for years now.”

Chepstow High Street from the top of the town

Ben Pugh, owner of First Stop Stationers at Manor Way – just off High Street – says he saw a noticeable dip in trade since the road was pedestrianised.

“I’ve been driving to Chepstow for 12 years and the traffic is as bad now as it’s ever been – although it’s slightly better in the lockdowns,” he said.

“With the new developments going up everywhere and this road – which has always been used as a key route through the town – being pedestrianised, I worry about traffic and pollution too.”

Mr Pugh says he also worries for people’s safety if the current situation continues.

Shoppers and traders have said they believe around 50 per cent of cars still using High Street shouldn't be

“While High Street is closed the only way out of the town centre is to get onto the A48 [onto Hardwick Hill] from Moor Street – and cars are constantly flying up and down the main road at ridiculous speeds.

“It seems only a matter of time until there is a serious accident there.

“I think a one-way traffic system on High Street would work as a temporary solution to allow people to social distance and alleviate traffic issues on Hardwick Hill.”

Regular Chepstow shopper John Keysell – who has been visiting the town for decades – believes pedestrianisation would be bad news.

“We’ve seen it in Monmouth recently and the backlash it caused there,” he said. “They’ve had it on Newport Road in Caldicot and look how all those shops disappeared.

The council says it will be making High Street more appealing as we move out of the pandemic

“The traffic is very bad around there at the moment too – and when things start getting back to normal, I fear a pedestrianised High Street would really worsen that.

“There is a long history of towns in this region trying this, and there are very few examples of it working. It strikes me as a risk, and I’d question whether now is the time to take it.”

The works on Station Road involves raising the level of the carriageway to create a traffic calming feature and encourage slow speeds to help pedestrians cross the road when moving between High Street and St Mary's Street. The work is due to begin at end of February.