A MAN was told he faces a lengthy jail sentence after he carried out a robbery at a petrol station.
Wayne Walker, 35, held up the Shell garage on Newport’s Chepstow Road during the early hours of November 27, 2020.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
He pleaded guilty to robbery at a hearing in front of Judge David Wynn Morgan.
Walker, of Chepstow Road, Newport, who appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from the city’s prison, has previous convictions.
READ MORE
- Thug attacked ex and headbutted police officer after downing bottle of rum
- ‘Dangerous’ paedophile contacted 12-year-old girl after release from jail
- Paedophile groomed schoolgirls aged between 13 and 15
Nicholas Gedge, prosecuting, asked for sentence to be adjourned so that the CCTV recording of the robbery can be obtained to play to the court.
Judge Wynn Morgan set a sentencing date of February 11.
He told Walker’s barrister Harry Baker: “He is going to receive a custodial sentence of some considerable length.”
The defendant was remanded in custody.