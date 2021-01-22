THE number of people in hospital in Gwent with coronavirus has fallen in Gwent for the second week in a row.

After ever-increasing numbers of coronavirus patients in hospital over a period of more than two months, the numbers in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area have dropped again.

In the last seven days, there have been, on average, 610 patients with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, or recovering from the disease, in Gwent hospitals.

That is down from 615 the previous week, and 620 the week before.

While an average of 28 people each day are being admitted to Aneurin Bevan hospitals in that same period with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Gwent has increased over the last two months

A fall has also been seen in the figures nationwide.

The average number of coronavirus patients in hospital last week was 2,733, down from 2,752 the week before.

However, the highest number of admissions came near the end of that seven day period, when 133 with confirmed or suspected coronavirus were admitted to hospital.

The average daily number over the last week is 114.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Wales has increased over the last two months

On Wednesday, health minister Vaughan Gething was asked if a relaxation of restrictions was imminent.

He acknowledged that case rates and test positivity rates have fallen noticeably since before and immediately after the festive season.

Mr Gething however, stressed that despite there being real signs of progress, these rates remain high, and "no-one should expect a significant easing at the end of the next review period".

"It is good news that case rates are below 300 (per 100,000 population) but that is still high, and positivity rates are really still quite high too," he said.

"Our NHS is still under significant pressure. There has been a slight easing of pressure in critical care, but it is still operating at almost 150 per cent of capacity."

He added that if we come out of alert level four too soon, the risk is that we could see a 'rebound', with an increase in cases and hospitalisations, "with all the harm that could do".

"People should not expect a significant easing (of lockdown restrictions) at the end of this current phase," he said, though ministers will take note of any advice and guidance received from experts.