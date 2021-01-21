GWENT Police have reinforced their message to the public to stay indoors after dispersing a group of youths in Caldicot.
Gwent Police’s Monmouthshire officers said on Thursday afternoon they attended Caldicot skate park near Caldicot School after reports of youths gathering there, breaking lockdown rules.
When police arrived they said they did have to disperse a group of youths at the park.
They tweeted: “Please ensure you are following Covid restrictions in regards to meeting with other households.”
Monmouthshire – like the rest of Wales – is currently under Tier Four lockdown restrictions, which means people should not be leaving their home to socialise with others or exercise with people outside of their bubble.
On Thursday Monmouthshire recorded 21 new coronavirus cases – the joint lowest number in Gwent outside Torfaen.
In the seven days up to January 19 Caldicot Castle ward recorded the joint-highest number of Covid cases in Monmouthshire, with eight – while West End was not far behind, with seven.