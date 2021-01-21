THREE grocery stores in Pill have been told to improve or risk closure after investigators discovered breaching of coronavirus rules.

Newport City Council officers said managers at the Baltica Supermarket, Asia Halal Foodstore, and Pill Mini Market - all in Commercial Road - all failed to follow rules imposed on retailers to mitigate risk of Covid-19 transmission.

All of the shops have been warned they will need to improve compliance within 48 hours before further enforcement action - which could include being closed down.

Last week new rules came into force across Wales for grocery stores, supermarkets and workplaces.

Retailers must now have signs visible to help people social distance, have sanitiser available for hands and trolleys, and have systems to prevent the venue becoming too crowded.

At the Baltika Supermarket the inspector reported “insufficient signage on display inside the premises reminding customers to observe two-metre social distancing, and to wear face-coverings”.

The inspector’s report added staff members were not wearing face coverings, and no sanitiser was available for customers.

According to the council the Asia Halal Foodstore was also found to have insufficient signage, and there were insufficient floor markings helping people social distance, as well as no sanitiser for customer use.

Pill Mini Market was found to have insufficient signage and floor markings for social distancing, there were no signs reminding people to wear face coverings, and there was no sanitiser available for customers. Staff were also reported to not be wearing face coverings correctly.

So far in the pandemic 40 pubs, restaurants and shops in Newport have been closed or warned for flouting Covid rules.