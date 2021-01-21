STORM Christoph brought intense rainfall to many parts of Monmouthshire yesterday, Wednesday, causing high river levels and some flooding.

Monmouthshire County Council deployed hundreds of sandbags to 51 homes across the region, and flooded roads were closed for safety reasons.

After Storm Christoph, a 4x4 driver braves a flooded road near Newbridge-on-Usk. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Jamie Page

The A4042 at Llanellen, the A4077 between Gilwern and Crickhowell, and the B4598 at Pantygoetre were all affected.

Flooding also hit roads in Llanover and Newbridge-on-Usk.

MORE NEWS:

In Usk, river levels reached the top of the arches under the town's bridge, and pockets of farmland around the town were completely submerged after the river overflowed in places.

There were high river levels, too, in Monmouth – but a feared repeat of last year's widespread and serious flooding did not materialise.

Flooded fields in Llangybi after Storm Christoph. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member David Price

Flooded farmland near Usk in the aftermath of Storm Christoph.

“It’s such a worrying time for people who face potential flooding, we are thinking of you all," council leader Peter Fox said. "The recent flooding events have been distressing for so many.

"Thanks to everyone who’s supporting Monmouthshire’s residents and doing all they can to keep people safe.”

High river levels at Usk's town bridge after Storm Christoph.

Storm Christoph rains brought high river levels to Usk.

This afternoon (Thursday), the local authority said river levels on the Usk were now falling, but a second peak was expected on the Wye tonight, continuing into tomorrow morning.

(Video: David Waters near Usk)

There are some concerns that this evening's high river levels could pose a threat to homes at Riverside Park, a residential area that straddles the river in Monmouth, near the Wye Bridge.

The council said it was monitoring the situation and would respond if necessary.