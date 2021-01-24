This week's theme for our camera club members was signs - and they have sent us lots of pictures from all over Gwent of all kinds of different signs. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Thanks: A sign in support of the NHS in Newport city centre spotted by Joe Guard
Views: Black Rock Picnic Site waymarker for the Wales Coast Path taken by Larry Wilkie
Overgrown: Emily Guscott spotted this at the American Gardens in Pontypool
Bird: Tredegar House taken by Chris Giles
Spotted: Catherine Mayo found this sign washed up along the estuary in Caldicot
Worn: A sign under the Severn Bridge taken by Ian Agland
Skirrid: Stuart Holcombe took this picture of the cairn with the Sugarloaf in the distance
Interesting: Rachel M Chiles found this sign in the middle of Blaen Bran Community Woodland a few years ago. She said she stumbled upon it when she ventured off the path and probably wouldn't be able to find it again. It was placed in memory of someone who did alot of work in the woodland.
Industrial: Pontymoile Basin's Bridge, the original sign for the permitted vehicle weight taken by Richard Jones
Old: A sign in Llanwern village taken by Andrew Perkins