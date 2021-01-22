NEWPORT'S pride and joy, the 114-year-old Transporter Bridge, is set to become a major tourist attraction after receiving an £8.75 million National Lottery grant.

The iconic bridge is Grade I-listed and is one of only eight surviving transporter bridges in the world. Of these it is the tallest, fastest, most complete and is fully functioning as a heritage attraction.

The other bridges are in Middlebrough and Warrington in England, another four across Germany, France and Spain and one in Argentina.

It was designed by the French engineer Ferdinand Arnodin and opened in 1906.

It was built with metric dimensions and it has the largest span (196.6m) of the world's remaining transporter bridges and the longest boom.

MORE NEWS:

Although largely unaltered, a succession of repairs over the last 30 years has led to some minor loss of historic detail particularly to the gondola.

The bridge transported workers from their homes on the west bank of the River Usk to the Lysaght steel works on the eastern side without interrupting shipping to and from the docks.

It is both a bridge and a ferry. The high-level walkway enables pedestrians to cross 55 metres above the river without impeding ships. A vehicle-carrying gondola suspended from the walkway is pulled from one side of the river to the other by a hauling cable.

The bridge illustrates an important chapter in Newport's seafaring and manufacturing development at the end of the Victorian era.

Over the years the bridge has fallen into disrepair and been brought back to life, been featured in films, on the board of the Newport edition of Monopoly, been used for many fundraising events, and has been used by royalty.

Here we feature a small selection of pictures of the building of the bridge courtesy of Newport City Council.