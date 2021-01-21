THE Open Hearth pub in Ringland is on fire again – just four days after the last blaze.

Firefighters are currently on the scene after the pub on Hendre Farm Drive went up in flames at around 4.45pm on Thursday evening.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) said: “At approximately 4:52pm on Thursday the 21st of January, 2021, we received reports of a fire in Ringland, Newport.

The pub after it was gutted by a fire on Sunday

“Crews from Maindee and Duffryn station are currently in attendance at the scene.”

On Sunday multiple crews were used to extinguish a fire there at around 2pm.

There were reports of another fire at the building in November 2020, with some residents claiming the area has become a hotspot for fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.

After the fire on Sunday some people took to social media to suggest that the vacant building – which, along with the site, is on lease – should be torn down by Newport City Council (NCC) to prevent future incidents.

Fire services at the scene on Sunday

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: “We recognise the detrimental condition of this site and we are taking further steps to get it remedied by the leaseholder as well as discussing its possible future use.”