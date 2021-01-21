TWO more countries have been added to the quarantine list for people travelling to Wales.
Anyone arriving into Wales who has been to either Tanzania or the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the previous 10 days will have to isolate for 10 days.
They will only be allowed to leave isolation in very limited circumstances, and the same isolation requirements will also apply to all members of their household.
The rules applying to Tanzania and the DRC will come into force at 4am on Friday.
The health minister, Vaughan Gething, also confirmed isolation requirements would continue for several other African nations for at least another three weeks.
South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique, Angola, Mauritius and Seychelles are all affected.
Anyone who has been in those countries in the past 10 days must also isolate for 10 days when they arrive in Wales.