The body of a man has been found in the River Taff in Cardiff.
South Wales Police say a member of public raised the alarm after seeing a body in the river in Blackweir near the Taff Trail on Thursday at about 9am.
The area was cordoned off as emergency services searched and recovered the body.
South Wales Police said the death was being treated as unexplained.
An identification will now take place and investigations into the death will start.