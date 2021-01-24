FROM Rogerstone to Lliswerry, there are hidden homes across the region with bags full of unreleased potential.

Have you got what it takes to renovate one of these properties into your dream home?

Starting at £280,000, if you have a bit of spare cash, a lot of imagination and a handful of DIY know-how then you really could flip one of these properties.

Whether they're in need of a complete internal renovation, or they're sitting on masses of land these properties have bags of potential.

Here are five properties in and around Newport to turn into your dream 'grand design':

Pear Tree Lane, NP19

£300,000

This three-bedroom detached home in Lliswerry is available for £300,000.

In need of modernisation both internally and externally the property sits on a good-sized plot boasting a substantial front and rear garden.

The old-school property has three good-sized bedrooms and desperately needs bringing into the 21st century.

Just a stone's throw from a variety of parks including Lliswerry Pond and a range of good schools, this property is an ideal home for a family.

The unique cottage has a garage and off-road parking. It is offered on the market with no onward chain.

Find out more on Zoopla.

Old Chepstow Road, Langstone, NP18

£495,000

This five-bedroom detached bungalow is on the market for a whopping £495,000.

Set over two floors, this property boasts well proportioned accommodation and is offered to the market for sale with no onward chain.

The vast property is in need of some TLC externally and renovation internally - with some imagination it could be remodelled inside to create a contemporary and impressive living space.

Set within roughly half an acre of land this property could be completely transformed with a big enough budget.

The property has five good-sized bedrooms, three of which have ensuites.

For more information visit Zoopla.

Tregarn Road, Langstone, NP18

£599,950

Located in Langstone, this grand detached home is available on the market for £280,000.

The jaw-dropping property packs a punch and is full of potential.

Entered through a wrought iron gated entrance there is a large driveway, integral tandem driveway and enormous rear garden.

Internally the property needs a facelift and with a good budget you could transform the design into something contemporary and more open plan.

The expansive family home has five bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms.

For more information visit Zoopla.

Candwr Road, Ponthir, NP18

£865,000

This gorgeous family home in Ponthir boasts characterful features throughout including stunning fireplaces and parquet flooring.

The four-bedroom property is in need of a face lift and a bit of TLC as a minimum.

However, at best the new owner could open this property right up and create a stunning home by putting their own stamp on it - like the current owners have.

Approaching seven acres of garden & grounds, including paddock this property boasts countryside views.

Find out more on Zoopla.

Glasllwch Crescent, Rogerstone NP10

£280,000

Located in Rogerstone, this huge semi-detached house is available for £280,000.

A well-loved and looked after family home, the property is quite dated and is in need of a facelift to bring it into the 21st century.

The bright and airy home is great for commuting to Cardiff and Bristol.

With five large bedrooms, one reception room and two bathrooms this spacious property has bags of potential.

Outside there is a driveway as well as a large rear garden.

For more information visit Zoopla.

Would you want to renovate a house or prefer to move straight in? Let us know in the comments.